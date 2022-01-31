After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Jan 31, 2022 : STL, NIO, SHV, GWB, QQQ, WBS, AAPL, T, COTY, ZGNX, NWL, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -26.9 to 14,903.15. The total After hours volume is currently 132,147,231 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Sterling Bancorp (STL) is +0.22 at $26.51, with 7,339,939 shares traded. STL's current last sale is 98.19% of the target price of $27.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $24.43, with 6,979,038 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.009 at $110.34, with 5,790,266 shares traded. This represents a .02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) is -0.78 at $30.10, with 4,828,390 shares traded. GWB's current last sale is 84.79% of the target price of $35.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.61 at $362.44, with 4,123,851 shares traded. This represents a 21.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) is +0.44 at $57.25, with 4,006,274 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.23. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBS is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.48 at $174.30, with 3,793,214 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $25.46, with 3,736,323 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. T's current last sale is 84.87% of the target price of $30.

Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.01 at $8.47, with 3,661,276 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 70.58% of the target price of $12.

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) is unchanged at $26.01, with 3,123,406 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZGNX is 9.441881; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is unchanged at $23.21, with 2,724,738 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NWL is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.17 at $48.65, with 2,636,125 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. INTC's current last sale is 88.45% of the target price of $55.

