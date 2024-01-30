After Hours Most Active for Jan 30, 2024 : SNAP, GRTS, KO, AMD, SQQQ, INTC, PFE, GOOGL, MTCH, RTX, T, ETRN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -97.55 to 17,379.16. The total After hours volume is currently 117,014,031 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.2991 at $16.17, with 22,225,777 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) is +0.07 at $2.62, with 5,547,855 shares traded.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.06 at $59.84, with 5,433,883 shares traded.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.5788 at $170.48, with 5,371,557 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $12.18, with 4,400,293 shares traded. This represents a 4.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.07 at $42.85, with 4,372,302 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $27.05, with 4,330,846 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -5.771 at $145.69, with 3,759,010 shares traded.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is +0.27 at $38.00, with 3,699,851 shares traded.



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $90.60, with 2,528,989 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $17.50, with 1,354,228 shares traded.



Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is -0.03 at $10.35, with 1,284,547 shares traded.

