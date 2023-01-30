After Hours Most Active for Jan 30, 2023 : ET, AAPL, DV, MPLX, CLVT, OPEN, MSFT, BBAI, GOOGL, QQQ, AMZN, RFP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.01 to 11,924.4. The total After hours volume is currently 78,645,844 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $13.10, with 18,114,274 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 77.06% of the target price of $17.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.21 at $143.21, with 3,821,260 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.93. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.93 per share, which represents a 210 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) is -0.01 at $26.94, with 3,789,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DV is in the "buy range".



MPLX LP (MPLX) is -0.17 at $34.50, with 3,686,337 shares traded.MPLX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.84 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $11.05, with 3,442,134 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.02 at $2.09, with 2,833,167 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 52.25% of the target price of $4.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.24 at $242.95, with 2,466,646 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.12 at $4.10, with 2,440,526 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $5.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.27 at $97.21, with 2,360,730 shares traded.GOOGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.17 per share, which represents a 153 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.47 at $290.74, with 2,278,033 shares traded. This represents a 14.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.15 at $100.70, with 2,270,081 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.19 per share, which represents a 139 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is -0.03 at $21.52, with 1,719,895 shares traded. RFP's current last sale is 93.57% of the target price of $23.

