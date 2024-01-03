After Hours Most Active for Jan 3, 2024 : LTHM, CNHI, SNAP, AMZN, AAPL, BAC, MTCH, LRMR, TSLA, CMCSA, T, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.14 to 16,361.35. The total After hours volume is currently 97,684,865 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Livent Corporation (LTHM) is -0.14 at $16.37, with 11,820,116 shares traded. LTHM's current last sale is 72.76% of the target price of $22.5.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $11.95, with 5,381,967 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 79.38% of the target price of $15.055.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.02 at $15.76, with 4,003,533 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 143.27% of the target price of $11.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.14 at $148.61, with 3,623,461 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $184.21, with 3,062,826 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $33.53, with 2,563,004 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 98.62% of the target price of $34.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is unchanged at $35.86, with 2,355,848 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTCH is in the "buy range".



Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) is unchanged at $4.88, with 2,004,364 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRMR is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.28 at $238.17, with 1,756,507 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.32% of the target price of $252.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $43.31, with 1,681,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0203 at $17.25, with 1,622,919 shares traded. T's current last sale is 86.25% of the target price of $20.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.07 at $103.29, with 1,253,333 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 79.15% of the target price of $130.5.

