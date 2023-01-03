After Hours Most Active for Jan 3, 2023 : AMZN, PYPL, Z, AAPL, ACWI, PDD, CF, ELAN, USB, BEKE, BBD, KSS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.42 to 10,859.22. The total After hours volume is currently 111,839,602 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.05 at $85.87, with 7,432,781 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is unchanged at $74.58, with 7,370,564 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is unchanged at $33.68, with 5,431,641 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $124.98, with 3,686,063 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is -0.1385 at $84.76, with 3,127,051 shares traded. This represents a 11.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +0.24 at $84.77, with 2,766,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) is unchanged at $81.95, with 2,731,472 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CF is in the "buy range".



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $12.35, with 2,620,129 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 72.65% of the target price of $17.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is unchanged at $44.64, with 2,126,164 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 82.67% of the target price of $54.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.11 at $14.70, with 2,070,231 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is unchanged at $2.56, with 1,894,369 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -0.0371 at $24.51, with 1,840,446 shares traded. KSS's current last sale is 76.6% of the target price of $32.

