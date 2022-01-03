After Hours Most Active for Jan 3, 2022 : CIT, AAPL, TCOM, CALX, ET, NYMT, MSFT, MFA, CMCSA, IRT, FOLD, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.91 to 16,513.68. The total After hours volume is currently 97,900,895 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) is +0.19 at $53.69, with 14,857,268 shares traded. CIT's current last sale is 107.38% of the target price of $50.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2101 at $182.22, with 6,054,675 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is unchanged at $25.14, with 5,146,880 shares traded. TCOM's current last sale is 73.94% of the target price of $34.



Calix, Inc (CALX) is unchanged at $77.70, with 4,035,825 shares traded. CALX's current last sale is 111% of the target price of $70.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.04 at $8.67, with 3,837,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is unchanged at $3.82, with 3,214,219 shares traded. NYMT's current last sale is 76.4% of the target price of $5.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $334.75, with 2,529,326 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 92.6% of the target price of $361.5.



MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is unchanged at $4.59, with 2,432,907 shares traded. MFA's current last sale is 102% of the target price of $4.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $50.74, with 2,421,609 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is unchanged at $24.70, with 2,382,038 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IRT is in the "buy range".



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $12.11, with 2,152,641 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 12.735549; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is unchanged at $128.80, with 2,076,057 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

