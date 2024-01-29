After Hours Most Active for Jan 29, 2024 : GOOGL, AAPL, TLT, M, WBD, IBN, NU, MSFT, NVDA, KVUE, VNO, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.76 to 17,602.03. The total After hours volume is currently 91,036,500 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $153.51, with 3,514,940 shares traded.GOOGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.6 per share, which represents a 105 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.15 at $191.58, with 3,029,039 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.09 per share, which represents a 188 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.02 at $94.84, with 2,570,141 shares traded.



Macy's Inc (M) is -0.03 at $18.64, with 2,424,180 shares traded. M's current last sale is 124.27% of the target price of $15.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.01 at $10.48, with 2,208,063 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $24.22, with 2,024,916 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.17 at $9.20, with 1,905,921 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.68 at $410.40, with 1,887,141 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.76 per share, which represents a 232 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +5.1392 at $629.79, with 1,883,357 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $21.04, with 1,662,043 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is unchanged at $29.14, with 1,495,746 shares traded. VNO's current last sale is 116.56% of the target price of $25.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $33.58, with 1,428,553 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 95.94% of the target price of $35.

