After Hours Most Active for Jan 28, 2022 : QQQ, AAPL, FIXX, PACB, EDAP, MSFT, T, BAC, XOM, BHP, HAL, BTU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.84 to 14,440.77. The total After hours volume is currently 75,009,434 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.23 at $351.57, with 3,265,435 shares traded. This represents a 18.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.32 at $170.01, with 3,106,348 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) is +0.01 at $3.15, with 2,369,193 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FIXX is 11.690169; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is -0.07 at $9.99, with 2,039,518 shares traded. PACB's current last sale is 29.38% of the target price of $34.



EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) is unchanged at $6.84, with 1,831,848 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EDAP is in the "strong buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.26 at $308.00, with 1,417,846 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 84.85% of the target price of $363.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $25.20, with 1,331,267 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. T's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $30.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.08 at $45.79, with 1,089,959 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.01 at $75.27, with 953,036 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.96. XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.96 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is unchanged at $64.17, with 952,320 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 87.9% of the target price of $73.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is -0.16 at $31.20, with 931,947 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is -0.08 at $11.15, with 926,925 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTU is in the "buy range".

