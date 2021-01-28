After Hours Most Active for Jan 28, 2021 : AMC, DISH, IQ, TME, NOK, SPWR, MIK, PBH, STAA, MSFT, SU, LB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.48 to 13,193.05. The total After hours volume is currently 142,304,604 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +2.0302 at $10.66, with 18,010,002 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 266.51% of the target price of $4.



DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is unchanged at $29.93, with 10,155,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DISH is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.13 at $21.80, with 9,235,541 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 100.93% of the target price of $21.6.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is unchanged at $26.84, with 8,521,388 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.2 at $4.89, with 6,076,678 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is +0.38 at $53.27, with 4,848,769 shares traded. SPWR's current last sale is 266.35% of the target price of $20.



The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) is -0.24 at $15.21, with 4,593,917 shares traded. MIK's current last sale is 117% of the target price of $13.



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) is unchanged at $40.62, with 4,354,915 shares traded.PBH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 81 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is unchanged at $106.69, with 3,994,405 shares traded. STAA's current last sale is 133.36% of the target price of $80.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $238.93, with 3,947,161 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.65. MSFT's current last sale is 91.9% of the target price of $260.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is +0.01 at $17.20, with 3,557,751 shares traded.SU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 39 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



L Brands, Inc. (LB) is +0.26 at $41.69, with 3,107,553 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.78. LB's current last sale is 92.64% of the target price of $45.

