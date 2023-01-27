After Hours Most Active for Jan 27, 2023 : PAA, QQQ, EPD, SNOW, LCID, TSLA, CCL, AAPL, AMZN, CVE, WFC, WES

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.12 to 12,158.48. The total After hours volume is currently 72,331,711 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) is -0.03 at $12.93, with 5,999,345 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.17 at $296.09, with 4,820,692 shares traded. This represents a 16.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -0.02 at $26.51, with 4,664,347 shares traded.EPD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 52 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -0.36 at $159.00, with 3,297,991 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.08 at $12.79, with 2,352,849 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 75.24% of the target price of $17.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.29 at $178.19, with 2,265,565 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 95.8% of the target price of $186.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.03 at $11.05, with 2,117,260 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 110.5% of the target price of $10.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.02 at $145.95, with 2,089,315 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.94. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.94 per share, which represents a 210 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.12 at $102.12, with 1,769,832 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 139 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is +0.005 at $20.40, with 1,641,393 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.02 at $46.10, with 1,629,770 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is unchanged at $28.20, with 1,575,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WES is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.