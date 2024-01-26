After Hours Most Active for Jan 26, 2024 : KVUE, PFE, AAPL, ETWO, SQQQ, MSFT, GOOGL, PG, T, NEE, MTCH, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.14 to 17,401.87. The total After hours volume is currently 73,198,748 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $20.84, with 3,793,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $27.45, with 3,039,087 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 114 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.07 at $192.35, with 2,848,137 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.09. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.09 per share, which represents a 188 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is unchanged at $3.83, with 2,102,040 shares traded. ETWO's current last sale is 90.12% of the target price of $4.25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $12.23, with 2,010,422 shares traded. This represents a 4.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.02 at $403.95, with 1,597,335 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.76 per share, which represents a 232 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $152.19, with 1,581,634 shares traded.GOOGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.6 per share, which represents a 105 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is unchanged at $156.14, with 1,564,677 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.91. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $17.30, with 1,557,406 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $58.48, with 1,433,182 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is -0.11 at $37.85, with 1,302,549 shares traded.MTCH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.49 per share, which represents a 30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.46 at $423.35, with 1,275,326 shares traded. This represents a 48.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

