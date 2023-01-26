After Hours Most Active for Jan 26, 2023 : ACWI, AAPL, GEO, ARMK, YEXT, AMD, FOLD, SYF, MTG, UBER, AMZN, WBD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -54.47 to 11,997.01. The total After hours volume is currently 22,377,916 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is +0.01 at $91.32, with 1,000,769 shares traded. This represents a 20.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $143.96, with 954,722 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.94. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.94 per share, which represents a 210 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) is -0.015 at $11.42, with 838,393 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GEO is in the "strong buy range".



Aramark (ARMK) is +0.015 at $44.46, with 776,808 shares traded. ARMK's current last sale is 98.8% of the target price of $45.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is unchanged at $6.74, with 711,211 shares traded. YEXT's current last sale is 112.33% of the target price of $6.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.02 at $75.14, with 680,422 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.52 per share, which represents a 83 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is -0.005 at $13.17, with 676,132 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 9.608886; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Synchrony Financial (SYF) is unchanged at $36.55, with 650,930 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.29. SYF's current last sale is 91.38% of the target price of $40.



MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is -0.015 at $14.33, with 639,322 shares traded.MTG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 61 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.02 at $30.00, with 511,102 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.025 at $99.22, with 369,521 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 139 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.015 at $15.00, with 355,463 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 78.95% of the target price of $19.

