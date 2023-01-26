After-Hours
ACWI

After Hours Most Active for Jan 26, 2023 : ACWI, AAPL, GEO, ARMK, YEXT, AMD, FOLD, SYF, MTG, UBER, AMZN, WBD

January 26, 2023 — 04:00 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -54.47 to 11,997.01. The total After hours volume is currently 22,377,916 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is +0.01 at $91.32, with 1,000,769 shares traded. This represents a 20.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $143.96, with 954,722 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.94. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.94 per share, which represents a 210 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) is -0.015 at $11.42, with 838,393 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GEO is in the "strong buy range".

Aramark (ARMK) is +0.015 at $44.46, with 776,808 shares traded. ARMK's current last sale is 98.8% of the target price of $45.

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is unchanged at $6.74, with 711,211 shares traded. YEXT's current last sale is 112.33% of the target price of $6.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.02 at $75.14, with 680,422 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.52 per share, which represents a 83 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is -0.005 at $13.17, with 676,132 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 9.608886; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is unchanged at $36.55, with 650,930 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.29. SYF's current last sale is 91.38% of the target price of $40.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is -0.015 at $14.33, with 639,322 shares traded.MTG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 61 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.02 at $30.00, with 511,102 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.025 at $99.22, with 369,521 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 139 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.015 at $15.00, with 355,463 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 78.95% of the target price of $19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

ACWI
AAPL
GEO
ARMK
YEXT
AMD
FOLD
SYF
MTG
UBER
AMZN
WB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.