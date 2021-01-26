After Hours Most Active for Jan 26, 2021 : AMC, GME, EXPR, BB, TTOO, AMD, NOK, DISH, MSFT, AAPL, SLB, SQQQ

After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Jan 26, 2021

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -37.81 to 13,074.84. The total After hours volume is currently 174,706,726 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +3.27 at $8.23, with 136,815,419 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +61.53 at $209.51, with 17,978,291 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Express, Inc. (EXPR) is +0.75 at $3.79, with 14,542,039 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +1.23 at $20.15, with 12,612,022 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is -0.43 at $2.38, with 12,561,200 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTOO is in the "strong buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.93 at $93.78, with 10,397,549 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.05 at $4.78, with 10,202,510 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is -0.23 at $31.33, with 10,102,066 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DISH is in the "buy range".

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +8.59 at $240.92, with 8,764,968 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 96.76% of the target price of $249.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.86 at $145.02, with 7,773,035 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.41 per share, which represents a 125 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is +0.1 at $22.84, with 5,879,302 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2001 at $12.81, with 4,161,502 shares traded. This represents a % decrease from its 52 Week Low.

