After Hours Most Active for Jan 25, 2024 : INTC, RY, MFC, BN, AAPL, IUSB, KMI, CVS, ESMT, SQQQ, AMD, GT

January 25, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -44.47 to 17,472.52. The total After hours volume is currently 84,286,617 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -2.98 at $46.57, with 8,726,892 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) is -0.01 at $98.21, with 6,402,417 shares traded. RY's current last sale is 97.98% of the target price of $100.235.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is unchanged at $21.92, with 6,017,867 shares traded. MFC's current last sale is 98.12% of the target price of $22.34.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) is -0.005 at $40.91, with 6,008,658 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BN is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.21 at $194.38, with 4,388,500 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.09. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.09 per share, which represents a 188 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is unchanged at $45.65, with 3,056,981 shares traded. This represents a 7.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.01 at $17.32, with 2,289,320 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $20.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.03 at $71.96, with 1,890,292 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

EngageSmart, Inc. (ESMT) is +0.04 at $23.09, with 1,702,445 shares traded. ESMT's current last sale is 100.39% of the target price of $23.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $12.05, with 1,261,688 shares traded. This represents a 3.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -2.28 at $178.05, with 1,240,106 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 54 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is unchanged at $14.43, with 1,231,949 shares traded. GT's current last sale is 85.89% of the target price of $16.8.

