After Hours Most Active for Jan 25, 2023 : TSLA, GOOG, C, WIT, AAPL, TQQQ, IOVA, ALT, CLVT, DAL, AES, KMI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.93 to 11,794.76. The total After hours volume is currently 60,863,533 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.67 at $145.10, with 6,502,820 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.19 at $96.54, with 3,262,299 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.08 at $51.82, with 2,224,080 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.68. C's current last sale is 86.37% of the target price of $60.



Wipro Limited (WIT) is unchanged at $4.92, with 2,001,305 shares traded. WIT's current last sale is 110.56% of the target price of $4.45.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2818 at $141.58, with 1,630,318 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.04 at $21.40, with 1,566,912 shares traded. This represents a 32.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is -0.13 at $7.61, with 1,544,568 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOVA is in the "buy range".



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is unchanged at $14.03, with 1,504,313 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "strong buy range".



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is +0.005 at $10.92, with 1,230,853 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -0.07 at $39.31, with 1,108,809 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $27.01, with 1,049,433 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "strong buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.01 at $18.46, with 1,010,240 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. KMI's current last sale is 92.3% of the target price of $20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.