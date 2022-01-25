After Hours Most Active for Jan 25, 2022 : MSFT, AAPL, QQQ, TQQQ, ZNGA, BAC, BMY, ACWI, PFE, ABT, STT, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -33.06 to 14,139.7. The total After hours volume is currently 192,645,746 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +3.51 at $292.00, with 13,364,271 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 80.77% of the target price of $361.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.25 at $160.03, with 12,737,792 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.89 per share, which represents a 168 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.4 at $344.71, with 9,350,070 shares traded. This represents a 15.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.05 at $53.20, with 6,216,625 shares traded. This represents a 41.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.01 at $8.78, with 5,013,564 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $45.47, with 4,821,862 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.04 at $62.50, with 4,739,393 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 87.41% of the target price of $71.5.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is -0.188 at $98.17, with 4,349,752 shares traded. This represents a 9.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.21 at $52.75, with 3,484,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is +0.42 at $123.69, with 2,537,296 shares traded.ABT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.18 per share, which represents a 145 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



State Street Corporation (STT) is unchanged at $94.13, with 2,434,740 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STT is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.06 at $26.42, with 2,425,449 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.76 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

