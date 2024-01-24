News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Jan 24, 2024 : FIS, TSLA, AAPL, BAC, SQQQ, AMZN, TSLL, CVS, PAGP, KMI, GKOS, RTX

January 24, 2024

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.21 to 17,495.09. The total After hours volume is currently 98,558,392 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is unchanged at $61.06, with 11,853,401 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FIS is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.19 at $201.64, with 7,528,985 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.44 at $194.06, with 3,792,927 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0101 at $32.97, with 2,578,917 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. BAC's current last sale is 94.2% of the target price of $35.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $12.06, with 2,253,005 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.02 at $156.85, with 2,197,619 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.5 at $10.40, with 2,149,444 shares traded. This represents a 43.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $74.19, with 2,030,596 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is +0.02 at $16.53, with 2,003,751 shares traded. PAGP's current last sale is 97.24% of the target price of $17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $16.89, with 1,789,951 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 84.45% of the target price of $20.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is +0.01 at $92.03, with 1,680,105 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GKOS is in the "buy range".

RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $89.49, with 1,495,508 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 104.67% of the target price of $85.5.

