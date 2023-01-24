After Hours Most Active for Jan 24, 2023 : MSFT, NOK, TQQQ, AMZN, QQQ, GOOG, SQQQ, CVS, C, WIT, PATH, NXE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 88.1 to 11,934.75. The total After hours volume is currently 82,053,477 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +9.35 at $251.39, with 4,716,462 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $4.55, with 4,396,696 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.36 at $21.96, with 4,204,162 shares traded. This represents a 36.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +2.88 at $99.20, with 4,196,573 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.67 at $290.04, with 4,101,610 shares traded. This represents a 14.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.14 at $99.35, with 3,320,853 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.74 at $41.39, with 2,249,857 shares traded. This represents a 32.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.12 at $85.90, with 2,239,525 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.01 at $51.43, with 2,052,047 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.68. C's current last sale is 85.72% of the target price of $60.



Wipro Limited (WIT) is unchanged at $4.98, with 2,001,751 shares traded. WIT's current last sale is 111.91% of the target price of $4.45.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +0.21 at $14.57, with 1,607,579 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 94% of the target price of $15.5.



Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is unchanged at $4.67, with 1,394,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NXE is in the "buy range".

