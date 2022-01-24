After Hours Most Active for Jan 24, 2022 : INTC, QQQ, AAPL, BAC, T, BMY, CMCSA, UBER, EMB, MSFT, WFC, IBM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -169.69 to 13,979.43. The total After hours volume is currently 178,703,398 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.49 at $51.45, with 7,406,092 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.9 per share, which represents a 152 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.73 at $349.57, with 7,330,191 shares traded. This represents a 17.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.87 at $159.75, with 7,149,556 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.89 per share, which represents a 168 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.14 at $44.41, with 6,516,857 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.12 at $26.22, with 5,833,057 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.76 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $62.61, with 5,018,542 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 87.57% of the target price of $71.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $50.07, with 4,728,158 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.73 per share, which represents a 56 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.18 at $36.10, with 3,708,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is -0.1825 at $104.70, with 3,648,454 shares traded. This represents a 1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.27 at $296.10, with 3,622,855 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.29 per share, which represents a 203 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.24 at $53.08, with 2,998,084 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is +3.17 at $131.99, with 2,773,051 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 89.79% of the target price of $147.

