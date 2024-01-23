After Hours Most Active for Jan 23, 2024 : ACWI, BEAM, O, NFLX, AMZN, AAPL, TRIP, M, IBN, BBD, SNAP, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 20.83 to 17,425.04. The total After hours volume is currently 90,394,050 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is -0.2358 at $101.80, with 3,768,704 shares traded. This represents a 19.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is unchanged at $25.00, with 3,502,999 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BEAM is 8.951247; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Realty Income Corporation (O) is -0.01 at $55.98, with 3,396,207 shares traded. O's current last sale is 91.02% of the target price of $61.5.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +35.21 at $527.40, with 3,095,686 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Netflix Halts Russia Streaming – Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.58 at $156.60, with 2,593,796 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $195.14, with 2,179,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) is unchanged at $21.34, with 2,106,505 shares traded. TRIP's current last sale is 106.7% of the target price of $20.



Macy's Inc (M) is unchanged at $18.19, with 1,926,830 shares traded. M's current last sale is 125.45% of the target price of $14.5.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $24.34, with 1,916,734 shares traded.IBN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is unchanged at $3.11, with 1,226,608 shares traded. BBD's current last sale is 85.21% of the target price of $3.65.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.1 at $16.43, with 1,166,806 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 136.92% of the target price of $12.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.08 at $17.27, with 1,055,777 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.55 per share, which represents a 61 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

