After Hours Most Active for Jan 23, 2023 : BBD, NOK, ITUB, ARMK, TEVA, CCL, QQQ, FOLD, STNE, AAPL, CMCSA, ACWI

January 23, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.88 to 11,869.66. The total After hours volume is currently 82,521,401 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.01 at $2.72, with 13,006,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $4.63, with 9,308,098 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.01 at $4.85, with 7,402,099 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".

Aramark (ARMK) is unchanged at $44.99, with 3,917,573 shares traded. ARMK's current last sale is 99.98% of the target price of $45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.02 at $10.40, with 3,783,093 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 104% of the target price of $10.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.04 at $10.68, with 2,733,448 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 106.8% of the target price of $10.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.22 at $288.74, with 2,550,048 shares traded. This represents a 13.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $13.06, with 2,427,204 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 11.113964; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is -0.01 at $10.14, with 2,172,422 shares traded. STNE's current last sale is 67.6% of the target price of $15.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0996 at $141.01, with 1,906,173 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.03 at $40.29, with 1,822,600 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $90.46, with 1,671,549 shares traded. This represents a 19.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

