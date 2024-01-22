News & Insights

After-Hours

After Hours Most Active for Jan 22, 2024 : SRC, O, INTC, BTU, ELF, ACWI, AAPL, BAC, AMZN, UAL, IBN, MRTX

January 22, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.36 to 17,323.02. The total After hours volume is currently 125,174,439 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) is unchanged at $42.31, with 18,181,959 shares traded. SRC's current last sale is 99.55% of the target price of $42.5.

Realty Income Corporation (O) is unchanged at $55.58, with 12,718,250 shares traded. O's current last sale is 90.37% of the target price of $61.5.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $48.17, with 7,632,784 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is unchanged at $25.60, with 6,051,450 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTU is in the "buy range".

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) is +0.03 at $153.89, with 5,606,781 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ELF is in the "buy range".

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $101.83, with 4,714,699 shares traded. This represents a 19.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.19 at $193.70, with 4,259,353 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0109 at $32.54, with 4,042,638 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. BAC's current last sale is 92.97% of the target price of $35.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.18 at $154.60, with 3,049,903 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +2.44 at $40.89, with 2,716,548 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: United Airlines Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Rise 2.3%

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.07 at $24.40, with 2,646,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is +0.15 at $58.85, with 2,582,382 shares traded. MRTX's current last sale is 99.75% of the target price of $59.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

O
INTC
BTU
ELF
ACWI
AAPL
BAC
AMZN
UAL
IBN
MRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.