After Hours Most Active for Jan 22, 2024 : SRC, O, INTC, BTU, ELF, ACWI, AAPL, BAC, AMZN, UAL, IBN, MRTX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.36 to 17,323.02. The total After hours volume is currently 125,174,439 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) is unchanged at $42.31, with 18,181,959 shares traded. SRC's current last sale is 99.55% of the target price of $42.5.



Realty Income Corporation (O) is unchanged at $55.58, with 12,718,250 shares traded. O's current last sale is 90.37% of the target price of $61.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $48.17, with 7,632,784 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is unchanged at $25.60, with 6,051,450 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTU is in the "buy range".



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) is +0.03 at $153.89, with 5,606,781 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ELF is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $101.83, with 4,714,699 shares traded. This represents a 19.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.19 at $193.70, with 4,259,353 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0109 at $32.54, with 4,042,638 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. BAC's current last sale is 92.97% of the target price of $35.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.18 at $154.60, with 3,049,903 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +2.44 at $40.89, with 2,716,548 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: United Airlines Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Rise 2.3%



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.07 at $24.40, with 2,646,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is +0.15 at $58.85, with 2,582,382 shares traded. MRTX's current last sale is 99.75% of the target price of $59.

