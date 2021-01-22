After Hours Most Active for Jan 22, 2021 : EXPR, ZNGA, FTXR, TLT, F, MIK, AAPL, KGC, RY, FSLY, KR, IGSB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.55 to 13,374.95. The total After hours volume is currently 83,403,123 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is +0.49 at $2.28, with 7,509,058 shares traded. EXPR's current last sale is 152% of the target price of $1.5.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.05 at $10.76, with 3,808,805 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is unchanged at $30.47, with 3,623,780 shares traded. This represents a 149.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.01 at $151.87, with 3,266,320 shares traded. This represents a 9.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $11.51, with 2,428,856 shares traded. F's current last sale is 127.89% of the target price of $9.



The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) is unchanged at $15.35, with 2,300,001 shares traded. MIK's current last sale is 118.08% of the target price of $13.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.31 at $139.38, with 2,278,075 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.39 per share, which represents a 125 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.01 at $7.02, with 2,206,834 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) is +0.3 at $84.60, with 2,104,746 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RY is in the "buy range".



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is -0.53 at $102.75, with 2,073,080 shares traded. FSLY's current last sale is 132.58% of the target price of $77.5.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is unchanged at $33.56, with 2,056,375 shares traded. KR's current last sale is 98.71% of the target price of $34.



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.003 at $55.12, with 1,744,000 shares traded. This represents a 16.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

