After Hours Most Active for Jan 21, 2022 : VCIT, KT, KMI, ENB, QQQ, INFY, IBN, FHN, AAPL, MCFE, ODFL, BKR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.46 to 14,440.86. The total After hours volume is currently 72,664,375 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is -0.0232 at $90.88, with 5,315,607 shares traded. This represents a .53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KT Corporation (KT) is unchanged at $13.14, with 4,272,302 shares traded.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.04 at $17.33, with 3,733,635 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 96.28% of the target price of $18.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.04 at $40.85, with 3,072,899 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENB is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.15 at $351.54, with 3,043,975 shares traded. This represents a 18.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.1 at $23.31, with 3,013,897 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $21.03, with 2,871,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is -0.01 at $17.14, with 2,779,569 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $162.48, with 2,141,321 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.89 per share, which represents a 168 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



McAfee Corp. (MCFE) is -0.01 at $25.61, with 2,030,877 shares traded. MCFE's current last sale is 98.5% of the target price of $26.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) is unchanged at $296.81, with 1,821,970 shares traded. ODFL's current last sale is 84.8% of the target price of $350.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is -0.06 at $27.18, with 1,338,922 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BKR is 7.144463; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

