After Hours Most Active for Jan 20, 2023 : WY, CSX, AAPL, BAC, AMZN, GILD, CL, ADM, BEKE, AFL, TLT, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.58 to 11,611.45. The total After hours volume is currently 112,295,490 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is unchanged at $32.03, with 6,292,793 shares traded.WY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.18 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $32.01, with 5,588,333 shares traded.CSX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.47 per share, which represents a 42 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $137.84, with 5,021,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $33.84, with 4,880,538 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 84.6% of the target price of $40.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.11 at $97.14, with 3,390,097 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is -0.65 at $82.36, with 3,265,790 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 92.54% of the target price of $89.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is unchanged at $75.44, with 3,222,562 shares traded.CL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.76 per share, which represents a 79 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is -0.05 at $84.70, with 2,699,213 shares traded.ADM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.6 per share, which represents a 150 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.045 at $19.13, with 2,607,186 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is unchanged at $71.05, with 2,557,485 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. AFL's current last sale is 100.07% of the target price of $71.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.2 at $106.40, with 2,249,610 shares traded. This represents a 15.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.14 at $240.36, with 2,055,363 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/24/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.29 per share, which represents a 248 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

