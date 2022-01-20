After Hours Most Active for Jan 20, 2022 : ENB, SQ, INFY, XL, JWSM, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -160.93 to 14,685.53. The total After hours volume is currently 89,804,525 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is -0.12 at $41.65, with 2,902,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENB is in the "buy range".



Block, Inc. (SQ) is -0.73 at $126.85, with 2,330,927 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.07 at $23.61, with 2,289,383 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is +0.01 at $2.11, with 2,023,859 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. (JWSM) is unchanged at $9.73, with 2,016,529 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.16 at $53.89, with 1,912,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.