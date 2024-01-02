After Hours Most Active for Jan 2, 2024 : KVUE, DNB, AAPL, QQQ, OPEN, WBD, PDD, HBAN, UBER, RTX, GM, CNHI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.12 to 16,549.06. The total After hours volume is currently 93,009,912 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.12 at $21.69, with 9,461,901 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is unchanged at $11.66, with 5,097,868 shares traded. DNB's current last sale is 83.29% of the target price of $14.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1198 at $185.52, with 3,462,082 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.15 at $402.74, with 3,230,648 shares traded. This represents a 54.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is unchanged at $4.28, with 2,975,193 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 163.05% of the target price of $2.625.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.0099 at $11.67, with 2,840,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is +0.16 at $145.80, with 2,307,242 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $12.86, with 2,192,597 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 98.92% of the target price of $13.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.12 at $58.50, with 2,115,076 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is +0.26 at $85.48, with 2,093,860 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 99.98% of the target price of $85.5.



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $36.05, with 1,765,757 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is +0.01 at $12.16, with 1,732,441 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 80.77% of the target price of $15.055.

