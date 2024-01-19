After Hours Most Active for Jan 19, 2024 : CVS, GOLD, BAC, F, PFE, TALO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.29 to 17,324.29. The total After hours volume is currently 108,623,389 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $73.22, with 3,446,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is unchanged at $15.61, with 2,346,051 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $32.24, with 2,185,674 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. BAC's current last sale is 92.11% of the target price of $35.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $11.18, with 1,749,877 shares traded. F's current last sale is 82.81% of the target price of $13.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $28.31, with 1,714,215 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 83.26% of the target price of $34.



Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) is unchanged at $12.73, with 1,600,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TALO is in the "buy range".

