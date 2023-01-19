After Hours Most Active for Jan 19, 2023 : VICI, BAC, BCE, BEKE, FIS, RF

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 27.38 to 11,323.05. The total After hours volume is currently 81,375,745 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $33.18, with 5,012,790 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $33.22, with 3,488,255 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 83.05% of the target price of $40.



BCE, Inc. (BCE) is unchanged at $46.14, with 1,709,799 shares traded. BCE's current last sale is 91.24% of the target price of $50.571.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $19.15, with 1,459,920 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is unchanged at $71.03, with 1,320,923 shares traded. FIS's current last sale is 82.59% of the target price of $86.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is +0.01 at $21.70, with 1,137,593 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. RF is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/20/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.65 per share, which represents a 44 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

