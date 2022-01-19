After Hours Most Active for Jan 19, 2022 : SQ, ZNGA, INTC, AAPL, QQQ, CGNT, KMI, PFE, FCX, ENB, PM, ATVI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -22.82 to 15,025.02. The total After hours volume is currently 76,102,806 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Block, Inc. (SQ) is -0.89 at $127.25, with 5,040,450 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.02 at $9.04, with 3,065,871 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.09 at $53.71, with 3,058,122 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.9 per share, which represents a 152 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.28 at $165.95, with 2,951,951 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.13 at $366.35, with 2,267,785 shares traded. This represents a 23.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is -0.39 at $12.00, with 2,063,972 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.12 at $17.55, with 1,614,451 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 97.5% of the target price of $18.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0401 at $53.50, with 1,570,153 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.22 at $44.30, with 1,563,212 shares traded.FCX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.98 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.0358 at $42.17, with 1,492,254 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENB is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is -0.64 at $100.85, with 1,372,371 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is -0.15 at $82.00, with 1,023,329 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".

