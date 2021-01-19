After Hours Most Active for Jan 19, 2021 : LUMN, CSCO, AAPL, VIAC, MSFT, NFLX, INTC, BKD, COP, T, SNAP, MRO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 44.32 to 13,040.86. The total After hours volume is currently 109,907,614 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CenturyLink, Inc. d/b/a Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.09 at $11.15, with 5,243,603 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 117.37% of the target price of $9.5.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.09 at $45.10, with 4,775,859 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 92.04% of the target price of $49.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $127.94, with 4,700,604 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.05 at $43.80, with 4,494,971 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 12.282217; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.08 at $216.52, with 4,408,723 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.64 per share, which represents a 151 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +54.7 at $556.47, with 3,081,634 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. PR Newswire Reports: Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $57.99, with 2,959,839 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/21/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.1 per share, which represents a 152 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is unchanged at $4.50, with 2,719,800 shares traded. BKD's current last sale is 112.5% of the target price of $4.



ConocoPhillips (COP) is unchanged at $46.00, with 2,568,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.06 at $29.01, with 1,970,629 shares traded. T's current last sale is 90.66% of the target price of $32.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.16 at $50.55, with 1,935,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.0202 at $8.55, with 1,864,575 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.21. MRO's current last sale is 122.12% of the target price of $7.001.

