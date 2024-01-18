After Hours Most Active for Jan 18, 2024 : NRDY, PFE, GM, CRH, PCG, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.58 to 16,986.87. The total After hours volume is currently 93,214,882 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is unchanged at $3.14, with 2,869,082 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NRDY is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0299 at $28.06, with 2,740,999 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.53% of the target price of $34.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.01 at $34.57, with 2,691,204 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $69.28, with 2,678,633 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $16.88, with 1,882,469 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.06 at $13.58, with 1,679,012 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

