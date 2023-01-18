After Hours Most Active for Jan 18, 2023 : VONG, IGSB, BK, UBER, NYCB, AAPL, BAC, PYPL, INTC, IBN, AQN, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.77 to 11,401.52. The total After hours volume is currently 104,309,471 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is +0.1946 at $57.05, with 4,260,004 shares traded. This represents a 9.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is +0.002 at $50.64, with 3,652,372 shares traded. This represents a 4.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is unchanged at $49.23, with 3,438,725 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. BK's current last sale is 89.51% of the target price of $55.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.07 at $28.89, with 2,922,019 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is -0.0098 at $9.49, with 2,723,835 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 94.9% of the target price of $10.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.29 at $134.92, with 2,654,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $33.70, with 2,519,910 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 84.25% of the target price of $40.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.08 at $77.39, with 2,129,241 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $28.84, with 2,063,752 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 96.13% of the target price of $30.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $21.23, with 2,020,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is unchanged at $6.94, with 1,980,959 shares traded. AQN's current last sale is 77.11% of the target price of $9.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.08 at $277.80, with 1,916,239 shares traded. This represents a 9.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

