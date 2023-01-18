After-Hours
VONG

After Hours Most Active for Jan 18, 2023 : VONG, IGSB, BK, UBER, NYCB, AAPL, BAC, PYPL, INTC, IBN, AQN, QQQ

January 18, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.77 to 11,401.52. The total After hours volume is currently 104,309,471 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is +0.1946 at $57.05, with 4,260,004 shares traded. This represents a 9.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is +0.002 at $50.64, with 3,652,372 shares traded. This represents a 4.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is unchanged at $49.23, with 3,438,725 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. BK's current last sale is 89.51% of the target price of $55.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.07 at $28.89, with 2,922,019 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is -0.0098 at $9.49, with 2,723,835 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 94.9% of the target price of $10.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.29 at $134.92, with 2,654,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $33.70, with 2,519,910 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 84.25% of the target price of $40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.08 at $77.39, with 2,129,241 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $28.84, with 2,063,752 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 96.13% of the target price of $30.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $21.23, with 2,020,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is unchanged at $6.94, with 1,980,959 shares traded. AQN's current last sale is 77.11% of the target price of $9.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.08 at $277.80, with 1,916,239 shares traded. This represents a 9.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

VONG
IGSB
BK
UBER
NYCB
AAPL
BAC
PYPL
INTC
IBN
AQN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.