News & Insights

After-Hours
DHC

After Hours Most Active for Jan 17, 2024 : DHC, PACB, ACWI, CSCO, KVUE, ENB, KHC, AMZN, UBER, CCJ, SHOP, F

January 17, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.67 to 16,734.61. The total After hours volume is currently 96,850,553 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is unchanged at $3.01, with 7,289,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DHC is in the "strong buy range".

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is unchanged at $6.11, with 6,152,243 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PACB is 7.528378; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is -0.1767 at $99.61, with 2,815,420 shares traded. This represents a 17.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.01 at $50.29, with 2,807,494 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.44% of the target price of $55.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $20.98, with 2,567,453 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".

Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $36.09, with 2,467,331 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 90.13% of the target price of $40.04.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is unchanged at $37.79, with 2,342,137 shares traded. KHC's current last sale is 94.48% of the target price of $40.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.0801 at $151.63, with 2,278,525 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.0296 at $63.09, with 2,247,095 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is -0.04 at $47.88, with 1,919,690 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCJ is in the "buy range".

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -0.22 at $80.10, with 1,785,650 shares traded. SHOP's current last sale is 106.8% of the target price of $75.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $11.25, with 1,751,037 shares traded. F's current last sale is 86.54% of the target price of $13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

DHC
PACB
ACWI
CSCO
KVUE
ENB
KHC
AMZN
UBER
CCJ
SHOP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.