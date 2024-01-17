After Hours Most Active for Jan 17, 2024 : DHC, PACB, ACWI, CSCO, KVUE, ENB, KHC, AMZN, UBER, CCJ, SHOP, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.67 to 16,734.61. The total After hours volume is currently 96,850,553 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is unchanged at $3.01, with 7,289,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DHC is in the "strong buy range".



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is unchanged at $6.11, with 6,152,243 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PACB is 7.528378; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is -0.1767 at $99.61, with 2,815,420 shares traded. This represents a 17.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.01 at $50.29, with 2,807,494 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.44% of the target price of $55.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $20.98, with 2,567,453 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $36.09, with 2,467,331 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 90.13% of the target price of $40.04.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is unchanged at $37.79, with 2,342,137 shares traded. KHC's current last sale is 94.48% of the target price of $40.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.0801 at $151.63, with 2,278,525 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.0296 at $63.09, with 2,247,095 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is -0.04 at $47.88, with 1,919,690 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCJ is in the "buy range".



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -0.22 at $80.10, with 1,785,650 shares traded. SHOP's current last sale is 106.8% of the target price of $75.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $11.25, with 1,751,037 shares traded. F's current last sale is 86.54% of the target price of $13.

