After Hours Most Active for Jan 17, 2023 : UAL, GOOGL, SU, ATCO, MSFT, DIS, TSLA, AMZN, AAPL, RIG, T, VICI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.92 to 11,559.11. The total After hours volume is currently 110,180,953 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +1.01 at $52.21, with 3,856,344 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: United Airlines Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Rise 2.3%



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.04 at $91.25, with 2,932,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $32.89, with 2,859,643 shares traded. SU's current last sale is 80.45% of the target price of $40.88.



Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is unchanged at $15.30, with 2,820,370 shares traded. ATCO's current last sale is 100.33% of the target price of $15.25.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.12 at $240.23, with 2,696,053 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/24/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.29 per share, which represents a 248 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.1 at $99.81, with 2,668,340 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.66 at $132.15, with 2,487,660 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 57.46% of the target price of $230.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.19 at $95.86, with 2,473,762 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $136.03, with 2,445,623 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.04 at $6.03, with 2,272,519 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $19.32, with 1,929,960 shares traded. T's current last sale is 85.87% of the target price of $22.5.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $33.63, with 1,648,525 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

