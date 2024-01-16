After Hours Most Active for Jan 16, 2024 : IRWD, INTC, BEKE, T, MRTX, AAPL, VZ, PFE, AMZN, ALTM, ETSY, SWN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.3 to 16,837.01. The total After hours volume is currently 137,095,575 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is unchanged at $11.74, with 9,657,899 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IRWD is 10.749139; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $47.08, with 9,472,778 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 119.19% of the target price of $39.5.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $14.21, with 5,903,234 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $16.43, with 4,977,628 shares traded. T's current last sale is 82.15% of the target price of $20.



Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is unchanged at $58.98, with 4,328,362 shares traded. MRTX's current last sale is 99.97% of the target price of $59.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $183.57, with 4,076,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.02 at $39.27, with 3,990,562 shares traded.VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.07 per share, which represents a 119 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $28.30, with 3,546,713 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 83.24% of the target price of $34.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.11 at $153.05, with 3,258,178 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is unchanged at $5.43, with 2,772,772 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is -0.21 at $67.65, with 2,699,056 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.78. ETSY's current last sale is 76.44% of the target price of $88.5.



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $6.65, with 2,449,122 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 80.61% of the target price of $8.25.

