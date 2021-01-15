After Hours Most Active for Jan 15, 2021 : LUMN, IVZ, GSX, T, ENB, GPS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.42 to 12,791.51. The total After hours volume is currently 75,278,332 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CenturyLink, Inc. d/b/a Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.03 at $11.40, with 5,115,263 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 120% of the target price of $9.5.



Invesco Plc (IVZ) is unchanged at $20.00, with 2,500,450 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. IVZ's current last sale is 142.86% of the target price of $14.



GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is -0.06 at $59.54, with 1,855,584 shares traded. GSX's current last sale is 108.25% of the target price of $55.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $29.13, with 1,805,134 shares traded. T's current last sale is 91.03% of the target price of $32.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $35.26, with 1,623,781 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 79.54% of the target price of $44.33.



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is -0.01 at $22.05, with 1,498,900 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 91.88% of the target price of $24.

