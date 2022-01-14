After Hours Most Active for Jan 14, 2022 : F, RBLX, NTST, ET, NIO, SQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.59 to 15,616.18. The total After hours volume is currently 99,180,891 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $25.21, with 2,280,163 shares traded. F's current last sale is 132.68% of the target price of $19.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is unchanged at $79.05, with 1,996,504 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 76.75% of the target price of $103.



NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST) is unchanged at $23.26, with 1,803,842 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NTST is in the "strong buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.01 at $9.60, with 1,724,243 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $30.93, with 1,309,169 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Block, Inc. (SQ) is -0.09 at $133.20, with 1,194,862 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".

