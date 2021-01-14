After Hours Most Active for Jan 14, 2021 : GE, WFC, KO, T, C, WMB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.72 to 12,908.41. The total After hours volume is currently 83,690,591 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $11.66, with 5,490,055 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $34.75, with 4,269,852 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. WFC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/15/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 93 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.01 at $49.24, with 2,886,739 shares traded. KO's current last sale is 88.72% of the target price of $55.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $29.28, with 2,687,926 shares traded. T's current last sale is 91.5% of the target price of $32.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $69.01, with 2,513,961 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. C is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/15/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.35 per share, which represents a 190 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $22.69, with 2,301,074 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".

