After Hours Most Active for Jan 13, 2023 : INTC, IQ, PFE, GOOGL, MCHI, BUG, T, BBBY, BAC, CLVT, XOM, LU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.14 to 11,532.34. The total After hours volume is currently 107,632,005 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.07 at $30.04, with 5,237,661 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 100.13% of the target price of $30.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $6.69, with 3,847,655 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 139.38% of the target price of $4.8.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.08 at $47.77, with 2,993,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.13 at $91.99, with 2,847,946 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is +0.08 at $53.96, with 2,455,710 shares traded. This represents a 54.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is -0.0952 at $20.59, with 2,450,018 shares traded. This represents a 5.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $19.55, with 2,436,559 shares traded. T's current last sale is 86.89% of the target price of $22.5.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.2 at $3.46, with 2,308,941 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 266.15% of the target price of $1.3.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $35.20, with 2,018,135 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $10.20, with 1,824,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.03 at $113.12, with 1,616,014 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is +0.01 at $2.75, with 1,342,349 shares traded. LU's current last sale is 98.21% of the target price of $2.8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.