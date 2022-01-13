After Hours Most Active for Jan 13, 2022 : AAPL, GGB, ATVI, PFE, QQQ, AMH, INFY, MSFT, KBWB, F, KO, BZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.8 to 15,503.42. The total After hours volume is currently 60,282,346 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $172.16, with 3,107,559 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is +0.005 at $5.12, with 3,051,895 shares traded. GGB's current last sale is 69.19% of the target price of $7.4.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +0.1546 at $64.32, with 2,754,394 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.14 at $55.40, with 2,286,316 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.37 at $377.29, with 2,255,378 shares traded. This represents a 26.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is unchanged at $41.98, with 2,110,446 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMH is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $25.60, with 2,003,751 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.1 at $304.70, with 1,876,501 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 84.29% of the target price of $361.5.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.22 at $75.97, with 1,800,129 shares traded. This represents a 51.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.17 at $25.19, with 1,791,285 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $60.90, with 1,693,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) is unchanged at $30.33, with 1,324,614 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZ is in the "buy range".

