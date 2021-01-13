After-Hours
AAPL

After Hours Most Active for Jan 13, 2021 : AAPL, GSKY, IQ, CHNG, QQQ, CSCO

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.94 to 12,972.69. The total After hours volume is currently 73,854,603 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0902 at $130.80, with 2,215,648 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) is unchanged at $4.85, with 2,176,145 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GSKY is 9.747304; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $19.31, with 1,706,051 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 88.38% of the target price of $21.85.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is -0.03 at $23.88, with 1,704,810 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 106.13% of the target price of $22.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.14 at $315.90, with 1,675,872 shares traded. This represents a 91.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.06 at $45.30, with 1,593,421 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 93.4% of the target price of $48.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL GSKY IQ CHNG QQQ
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular