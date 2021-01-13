After Hours Most Active for Jan 13, 2021 : AAPL, GSKY, IQ, CHNG, QQQ, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.94 to 12,972.69. The total After hours volume is currently 73,854,603 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0902 at $130.80, with 2,215,648 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) is unchanged at $4.85, with 2,176,145 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GSKY is 9.747304; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $19.31, with 1,706,051 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 88.38% of the target price of $21.85.



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is -0.03 at $23.88, with 1,704,810 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 106.13% of the target price of $22.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.14 at $315.90, with 1,675,872 shares traded. This represents a 91.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.06 at $45.30, with 1,593,421 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 93.4% of the target price of $48.5.

