After Hours Most Active for Jan 12, 2024 : FTGC, AAPL, ALTM, HST, COTY, XOM, F, CVX, CSCO, CVS, GOOGL, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.92 to 16,824. The total After hours volume is currently 79,755,687 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is unchanged at $22.42, with 5,139,041 shares traded. This represents a 2.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $185.92, with 3,645,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is unchanged at $5.82, with 3,617,919 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 29.1% of the target price of $20.



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is unchanged at $19.75, with 3,368,227 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HST is in the "buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $12.24, with 2,574,822 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 102% of the target price of $12.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.02 at $99.93, with 2,274,433 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.15. XOM's current last sale is 78.38% of the target price of $127.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $11.46, with 2,230,311 shares traded. F's current last sale is 88.15% of the target price of $13.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is unchanged at $147.27, with 2,072,619 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVX is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $50.34, with 1,981,982 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.53% of the target price of $55.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $76.56, with 1,904,744 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $142.65, with 1,842,551 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.24 at $154.38, with 1,475,561 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

