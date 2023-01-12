After Hours Most Active for Jan 12, 2023 : BBBY, KGC, BEKE, AMZN, TAL, BHC, LIAN, RLJ, GOOGL, SPBC, CMCSA, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.07 to 11,448.54. The total After hours volume is currently 106,810,972 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.29 at $5.53, with 5,332,697 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 276.5% of the target price of $2.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $4.66, with 4,088,477 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.04 at $18.79, with 3,548,011 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.1 at $95.17, with 3,477,510 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.03 at $8.55, with 3,053,281 shares traded.TAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2022.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is unchanged at $7.34, with 2,815,128 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 97.87% of the target price of $7.5.



LianBio (LIAN) is unchanged at $2.38, with 2,478,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LIAN is in the "buy range".



RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is unchanged at $11.35, with 2,304,231 shares traded. RLJ's current last sale is 75.67% of the target price of $15.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.05 at $91.08, with 2,198,300 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (SPBC) is +0.0307 at $21.50, with 2,000,000 shares traded. This represents a 12.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $38.69, with 1,892,834 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 85.03% of the target price of $45.5.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.05 at $89.23, with 1,829,770 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.