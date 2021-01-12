After Hours Most Active for Jan 12, 2021 : TME, ZNGA, PE, SLB, LYFT, KMI, NIO, IGSB, ON, LB, INTC, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .46 to 12,892.55. The total After hours volume is currently 67,044,515 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.16 at $21.30, with 6,113,605 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.07 at $9.50, with 5,439,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is -0.15 at $16.78, with 4,980,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PE is in the "buy range".



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is unchanged at $26.14, with 3,493,037 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.08 at $50.60, with 3,425,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $15.21, with 2,830,736 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 95.06% of the target price of $16.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.39 at $62.43, with 2,704,911 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 189.18% of the target price of $33.



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.0057 at $55.06, with 2,527,289 shares traded. This represents a 16.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is +0.14 at $36.55, with 2,503,773 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ON is 8.04004; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



L Brands, Inc. (LB) is unchanged at $47.29, with 2,236,230 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.78. LB's current last sale is 105.09% of the target price of $45.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.11 at $53.35, with 1,971,477 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.27% of the target price of $56.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $128.70, with 1,879,020 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

