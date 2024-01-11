After Hours Most Active for Jan 11, 2024 : ALTM, M, INTC, SNAP, CVS, AAPL, KMX, PENN, BMY, QQQ, BZ, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .52 to 16,821.42. The total After hours volume is currently 91,873,781 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.12 at $5.92, with 7,093,695 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 29.6% of the target price of $20.



Macy's Inc (M) is +0.03 at $18.65, with 4,185,490 shares traded. M's current last sale is 128.62% of the target price of $14.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $47.64, with 3,817,986 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 122.15% of the target price of $39.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.0296 at $17.06, with 3,366,047 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 148.35% of the target price of $11.5.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $78.93, with 2,728,792 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $185.59, with 2,712,407 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CarMax Inc (KMX) is unchanged at $71.88, with 2,198,979 shares traded. KMX's current last sale is 88.2% of the target price of $81.5.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is -0.12 at $23.14, with 2,172,622 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 77.13% of the target price of $30.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.05 at $50.27, with 2,060,813 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 85.2% of the target price of $59.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.0504 at $409.30, with 1,767,203 shares traded. This represents a 49.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) is unchanged at $15.09, with 1,712,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZ is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $50.44, with 1,602,821 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.71% of the target price of $55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.