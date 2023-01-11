After Hours Most Active for Jan 11, 2023 : BEKE, GOOG, KGC, BBBY, C, GERN, AAPL, BLUE, AMZN, MRO, BAC, FIS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.56 to 11,395.96. The total After hours volume is currently 107,577,073 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $18.17, with 5,240,497 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is unchanged at $92.26, with 4,847,009 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $4.56, with 4,608,809 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.28 at $3.77, with 3,692,778 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 188.5% of the target price of $2.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.03 at $48.68, with 3,658,108 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. C is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/13/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.18 per share, which represents a 199 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Geron Corporation (GERN) is +0.01 at $3.31, with 3,082,352 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GERN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $133.48, with 2,569,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is unchanged at $8.01, with 2,523,118 shares traded. BLUE's current last sale is 94.24% of the target price of $8.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.09 at $95.18, with 2,309,167 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.01 at $27.04, with 2,135,425 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $34.36, with 1,704,229 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/13/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 82 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is unchanged at $69.47, with 1,297,628 shares traded. FIS's current last sale is 78.94% of the target price of $88.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.