After Hours Most Active for Jan 11, 2021 : INTC, TME, NIO, PFE, AAPL, MRO, VIPS, IQ, MSFT, BAC, TCOM, ZNGA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.83 to 12,913.32. The total After hours volume is currently 86,879,585 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.52 at $52.06, with 7,419,816 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.96% of the target price of $56.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is unchanged at $20.98, with 7,002,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -2.56 at $60.14, with 5,162,429 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0302 at $37.74, with 4,926,015 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 89.86% of the target price of $42.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $129.01, with 4,773,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.04 at $7.68, with 4,670,233 shares traded. MRO's current last sale is 109.71% of the target price of $7.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $29.78, with 4,618,726 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.0598 at $19.95, with 4,293,934 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IQ is 7.486375; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.36 at $217.85, with 3,149,643 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 87.49% of the target price of $249.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0102 at $33.08, with 2,962,210 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is unchanged at $33.11, with 2,066,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCOM is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $9.61, with 1,743,900 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".

