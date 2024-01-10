After Hours Most Active for Jan 10, 2024 : ALTM, ACWI, XOM, KIM, SOFI, PAA, QQQ, BEKE, GOOGL, AAPL, CNM, BXSL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.22 to 16,802.27. The total After hours volume is currently 57,657,881 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.02 at $6.07, with 16,658,222 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $101.29, with 1,546,918 shares traded. This represents a 19.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.04 at $98.65, with 1,467,477 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 77.37% of the target price of $127.5.



Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is unchanged at $20.96, with 1,426,036 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KIM is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.01 at $8.49, with 1,335,195 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 94.33% of the target price of $9.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) is unchanged at $15.50, with 1,278,898 shares traded. PAA's current last sale is 91.18% of the target price of $17.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.31 at $408.81, with 1,259,930 shares traded. This represents a 51.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.02 at $14.74, with 1,248,568 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $142.28, with 1,229,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.43 at $186.62, with 1,205,238 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) is -0.09 at $40.80, with 1,052,981 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is -0.64 at $27.79, with 1,004,443 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BXSL is in the "buy range".

