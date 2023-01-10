After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Jan 10, 2023 : KGC, BHC, PFE, LYV, V, CHPT

January 10, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.46 to 11,199.32. The total After hours volume is currently 93,201,771 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.01 at $4.62, with 14,652,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is -0.01 at $7.47, with 5,014,041 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 99.6% of the target price of $7.5.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.06 at $47.68, with 4,736,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is -0.3 at $72.26, with 1,716,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYV is in the "buy range".

Visa Inc. (V) is -0.09 at $221.00, with 1,603,307 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is -0.01 at $10.07, with 1,468,474 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHPT is in the "buy range".

